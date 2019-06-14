|
John Alan Marsh, 67, of George St., Fayette, died Wednesday morning, June 12, 2019, at Promedica Flower Hospital in Sylvania, OH. Born May 3, 1952, in Toledo, OH, he was the son of the late John Arnott and Clara Belle (White) Marsh. He married his high school sweetheart, the former Nanette Iott, on November 24, 1973, in Temperance, MI.
John graduated from Ida High School in 1970 and then enlisted in the Marine Corp till 1973. During his time in the Marines, he was stationed in Okinawa, Japan during the end of the Vietnam War. After, John and Nanette settled in the Waldron area and he was employed first at Morton Buildings in Adrian as a crew leader, then at Hudson at RIMA in the maintenance department and later retired from Merillat Cabinetry.
John was a life member of the VFW and a member of the American Legion. He was a man of deep faith and a longtime member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Morenci where he served on the church council. He was also a partner of Compassion International where they supported several children from different parts of the world. He loved to play, coach, teach and watch baseball and was an All Star of Monroe County. He played second base and centerfield for the 2nd Marine Division at Camp LeJune, North Carolina. He also enjoyed golf and gardening and really enjoyed wood working projects of all kinds especially the swing sets and tree houses for the grand kids.
In addition to his wife of 45 years, Nan, he is survived by two sons, Jesse (Donna) Marsh of Reading, MI and Jeff (Jackie) Marsh of LaGrange, OH; three siblings, Susan (Leonard) Ridgeway of Union, WV, Roger Marsh of Dundee, MI, and Linda Marsh of Erie, MI; nine grandchildren, Jake, Justin M., Justin P, Jason, Jorden, Jordan, Josh, Zac, and Morgan; and his great-grandchildren, Audrey, McKenna and one boy on the way.
The family will receive friends for visitation on Monday, June 17, 2019, from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Eagle Funeral Home in Morenci. A funeral service for John will be held on Tuesday, June 18, at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Morenci with Rev. Mark Rosenberg officiating. Burial will follow in Lime Creek Cemetery in Medina Township with military honors conducted by the Morenci American Legion Post 368.
Memorial contributions in honor of John are suggested to benefit Compassion International. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Monroe News on June 14, 2019