|
|
John McKee, age 86, of Rockwood, passed away February 20, 2020.
Born December 27, 1933, to the late Harold and Alma McKee. Loving husband of the late Marie Lemerand. Dear father of Mike and the late Greg and Randy. Proud grandfather of Mike Jr., Pat, Katie (Carl) Thomas, Adam Schwier, Kristen (Rob) Orien, and Kurt. Great grandfather of Emma (Brandon) Anderson, Paige McKee, Conor McKee, Rhiley Thomas, August Thomas, Mason Orien, and Brooke Orien. Also survived by his siblings Doris Powell, Shirley Mutter, Phyllis Goldsmith, Earl McKee, and Donnie (Gloria) McKee. John enjoyed hunting, woodworking, and his time at the cabin. But he enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his family.
Visitation will take place Saturday from 4-9 p.m. and Sunday from 1-9 p.m., at the Ford Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 N. Huron River, Rockwood. The family will receive friends Monday from 10 a.m. until time of Mass 10:30 a.m., at St. Mary, Our Lady of the Annunciation Parish, 32477 Church St., Rockwood. Interment to follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Rockwood.
To share a memory, please visit www.martenson.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 22, 2020