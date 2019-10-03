|
John P. Bogi Sr., 88 years, of Monroe, Michigan, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at Fountain View of Monroe.
Born May 24, 1931, in Delray, Michigan, John was the son of the late Ivan John and Anna (Szekely) Bogi. John was a 1950 graduate of Dundee High School.
On August 11, 1951, John married his beloved wife, the former, Ina I. Wain at Maybee Congregational Church in Maybee, Michigan.
John served his country honorably and proudly during the Korean War in the United States Army's 101st Airborne Division from January 21, 1952, until January 6, 1954. John was stationed in Alaska and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal.
John worked as a bread delivery man for Delray Bakery in Detroit for 4 years. He then went to work for The University of Michigan as a Maintenance Mechanic where he worked for 33 years, he retired in 1993.
John was a member of Monroe Missionary Baptist Church where he served as an usher. He was also a member of and past Master of The Raisinville Grange in the 1960's. He was a youth leader while a member at Maybee Congregational Church and enjoyed traveling, bird watching, and woodworking. He also enjoyed the time he spent building the family home. Most of all John enjoyed time spent with family.
John is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Ina, four loving children; J. Paul (Milica) Bogi, Jr. of Ann Arbor, Brenda K. (Mark) Fetterly of Monroe, James A. (Tina) Bogi of Monroe, and Brian L. Bogi of Maybee, MI, 11 cherished grandchildren, 10 treasured great grandchildren and a sister; Theresa Greer of Houghton Lake, MI.
In addition to his parents John was preceded in death by a daughter; Debra S. Bogi on May 3, 2009, two brothers and two sisters.
Visitation will be held on Sunday from 1-7 p.m. in the Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, MI, 48161, where funeral services celebrating John's life will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. with military honors by the VFW Post 1138 followed by the Rev. Roy Southerland. Interment will be held at Northside Cemetery in Maybee.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Monroe Missionary Baptist Church.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019