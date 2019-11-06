|
John Paul von Plonski, died Monday, October 7, 2019, at Holy Cross Hospital in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, following a brief illness. He was 83.
He leaves his wife of 46 years, Joan (Drew) von Plonski, his sister Gayle, his son Geoffrey Hemwall and partner Omar, son Lennart Hemwall, son Kurt von Plonski and his wife Lori, daughter Leslie Chriswell and her husband Sandy, son James Hemwall and his wife Michelle, daughter Heidi Todd and her husband Rob, daughter Kelly von Plonski and her husband Brad, and seventeen grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and uncountable close friends.
'Paul' was born in New York City on December 14, 1935 to Herman John and Audrey von Plonski. His father would later marry Anastasia who became Paul's second mother. From earliest years Paul was an avid boater, sailing with his father and Anastasia. This passion assured a lifetime of owning boats and living at water's edge. He shared homes with his beloved wife Joan in Florida and Michigan. Initially attending Wesleyan University on a football scholarship, Paul graduated with a degree in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Houston. His career initially began with Gulf Oil, and then with several independents which brought Paul to Michigan. For the last 40 years Paul has run his own petroleum engineering consulting company, Von Engineering. As Paul's family grew, his grandchildren became his passion. He coached them in t-ball and baseball and found any excuse to spend as much time with them as possible.
He will be dearly missed and memories of him treasured by all who were blessed to know him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Jefferson Adult Boosters and/or to the SMCC Athletic Department.
Published in Monroe News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019