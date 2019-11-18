|
|
John R. Schnorberger
July 22, 1933-Nov. 12, 2019
John R. Schnorberger, age 86 of Monroe, passed away Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Toledo Hospital.
Born July 22, 1933 in Monroe, John was the son of the late Ralph and Anna (Grupp) Schnorberger.
John was a 1951 graduate of Monroe Catholic Central High School.
He served in the U.S. Marine Corps from March 5, 1952, until being honorably discharged on March 4, 1954. He earned the National Defense Service Medal while obtaining the rank of Corporal.
On February 13, 1960, John married Sandra G. Leidholdt at St. Mary Catholic Church. She preceded him in death on April 29, 2017.
John was employed by Ford Motor Company, Monroe Stamping Plant, for 35 years, retiring on August 1, 1988, as a Quality Control Engineer.
He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Fraternal Order of Police, Monroe Council 1266 Knights of Columbus, and a former member of Moose Lodge 884.
John always looked forward to family gatherings and enjoyed traveling with his with Sandy and golfing.
John is survived by two children, John (Amy) Schnorberger of Toledo and Cindy Nichols of Monroe; a brother, Al (Joan) Schnorberger of Monroe; three grandchildren, Tyler Nichols, Katy Schnorberger, and Drew Schnorberger; and great-granddaughter, Kinsley Nichols.
In addition to his parents and wife, John was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Schnorberger.
Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Bacarella Funeral Home where a Scripture Service will be at 6 p.m. John will lie in state at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Mary Catholic Church with a Mass of the Resurrection celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery with military honors provided by VFW Post 1138 Monroe.
For anyone wishing to make a memorial donation in John's name, the family suggests supporting St. Mary Church or .
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarella funeralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019