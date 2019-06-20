|
John Edward Rimel, age 85 of Carleton, passed away in his home under the care of Great Lakes Caring hospice on Monday June 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family.
John was born November 12, 1933 in Kittanning, PA to the late Thomas H. and Olive (Ollinger) Rimel. John went on to serve his country proud in the US Army, being Honorably Discharged in 1958. It was after that he would meet and marry the love of his life, the late Elizabeth June Prater. John worked as a Machine Operator for Tecumseh Products, retiring after 44 years.
John loved working on cars, and his 1994 Ranger Splash was his baby. He also loved pets, especially his faithful K9 companion, Rosie. John loved bingo, working in his yard, and tinkering with things. You could always find him humming no matter what it was he was doing. Above all else, John loved his family, and loved showing his family that he cared for them. In fact, his smooches with his children earned him the nickname "Fish Lips". He loved spending time with all of them on their family trips to their favorite destination, Colorado.
To cherish his memory, John leaves two sons: William Rimel of Erie, MI and Richard (Georgina) Rimel of Dundee, MI; two daughters: Margaret "Jane" Huff of Carleton, MI and Cathleen Byrd of Florence, SC; fifteen grandchildren; and many great grandchildren.
Along with his parents and wife, John as preceded in death by one son, Timothy Rimel; two brothers, Earl and Sharon Rimel, three great grand-daughters; and one son in law, Joseph Mark Huff.
Family and friends may visit from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday June 21, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, where a celebration of John's life will be held that evening upon the conclusion of visitation at 7 p.m. Rev Larry Detruf will officiate. In accordance with John's wishes, cremation will follow.
Published in Monroe News on June 20, 2019