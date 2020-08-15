John Rollman

Sept. 29, 1937-Aug. 4, 2020

John Rollman, 82 years, formerly of Lambertville, MI, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at T. Boone Pickens Hospice Center, Dallas, TX. He was living in Dallas, TX, near his daughter, the last four years.

John was the son of Ernest and Ruth (Donnell) Rollman; born September 29, 1937, in Temperance, MI. He spent most of his career as a self-taught Master Electrician and Owner of Rollman Electric. In his spare time, John enjoyed golfing, fishing, and cooking for others. He was an avid fan of both the University of Michigan football and basketball teams.

He is survived by his children: Timothy (Liz) and Debora (Monica Rodriguez) Rollman; grandchildren: Gordie, Joe, Ian and Megan Rollman; brother, Rodger (Jan) Rollman; and sister, Rhonda (Dean) Sass; his former wife, Jana Meyers and other family as well as many friends. He was preceded in death by his sister, Gloria Sandusky, and brother, George Rollman.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, no services are planned at this time. A celebration of John's life will be held in Michigan at a later date.

