John Ronald Vayda
1938 - 2020
John Ronald Vayda, 82, passed away on July 19, 2020, at St. Clare Commons in Perrysburg, OH. Prior to this long term care facility, John lived in North Baltimore, OH, for 30 years. John was born on May 16, 1938, in Toledo, OH, to parents, John and Margaret (Hunyor) Vayda.
John graduated from Bedford High School in 1956. Upon graduation, he joined the US Navy serving on the USS Northampton receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1959 where he continued to serve in the US Navy Reserves until 1962. He retired at 62 from Whirlpool in 2000. He enjoyed fishing and hunting.
John is survived by his children, Charles (Deborah) Vayda, Kimberly Vayda, Ken Vayda, Kristy Vayda-Garrison, Wendy Vayda-Bailey, and Karl Vayda; with siblings, Sharon "Sis" (John) Balcerzak, Barbara "Cookie" (Ray) Crowe, Nancy Ann Zaborowski, Bonnie (Dan) Reed, Cindy Funsch, and Tom Vayda. He also leaves numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
John was proceded in death by his wife, Linda in 2004; daughter, Melissa Vayda-Henry in 2018; nephew, Johnny Balcerzak in 1992; brother, Roger in 1986; parents in 1980/1982; and infant sister, Nancy Lynn Vayda (3 months old) in 1953.
He will be buried with his beloved dog, Boo Boo.
A cremation has taken place by The Cremation Society of Toledo, OH. Burial will follow at Whiteford Union Cemetery on Sterns Road in Lambertville, MI, on August 10, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., with military honors.

Published in Monroe News on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Burial
01:00 PM
Whiteford Union Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Society of Toledo
1405A Bernath Parkway
Toledo, OH 43615
419-861-3770
