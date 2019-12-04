|
My Dad, John Stark, 71, of St. Anthony, Michigan, husband, father, son, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, mentor, advisor, caretaker, teacher, coach, and so many many more things, left us on November 29, 2019.
John lived most of his life in St. Anthony, Michigan. He was a graduate of Bedford High School and Western Michigan University. John worked his whole life. Notable jobs were at Norm Covell Excavating, of Samaria, Michigan, as a bulldozer operator, followed by several years at The Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority, where he operated Big and Little Lucas, and ultimately became a Construction Manager. He then spent several years with Waste Management Inc as Site Manager of ELDA Recycling and Disposal Facility in Cincinnati, Ohio, as Group Operations VP Mideast Group, as Kentucky Region President in Louisville, Kentucky and ultimately back in the Toledo area as Director of Operations and General Manager of Waste Management Facilities in Northwood, Ohio. He finally retired from Republic Services, Vienna Junction Location in Erie, Michigan as Operations Manager in 2017.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Bernice Stark, and his older Brother Gary Stark. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Suzie; Sons, Stefan (Danielle) Stark, Nathan (Jana) Stark; Grandchildren, Graham, Piper, Eli, Norah, Mason, Georgia, Carigan, and David; sisters, Carol and Chris; Brother, Jim and numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws who loved him dearly.
John's passing has left a gaping hole in the foundation of our branch of the Stark Family, and in the countless lives he has touched in his lifetime. We will be able to carry on though, because he has prepared us all well to fill the void he has left behind. Job well done John! Your work is finally done, rest well, Dad, you have earned it. We will miss you, but I know you will continue to take care of us all and guide us until the end of our days, you can't help yourself, it's what you do!
Suzie would like to extend a special Thank You to EVERYONE at Hickory Ridge of Temperance, where John lived out his last year. Your professional care and heartfelt compassion made it possible for John and Suzie to live what would be their last year together to its fullest. Thank You All.
The family would like to acknowledge the Team at the Neurological ICU at Promedica Toledo Hospital. This dedicated Family of Nurses, Doctors, Respiratory Therapist, and Support Staff saved John's life in November of 2018, and provided excellent care trying to save his life again in November of 2019, excellent people. Their care and compassion in John's dying hour helped us see him off with peace and dignity. Thank you is not enough, YOU will always be in our hearts.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave Temperance, MI where a visitation will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a short funeral service at 11:30 a.m. Cremation will follow. In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations in John's name may be made to The Michigan United Conservation Club 517-371-1041 or .
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 4, 2019