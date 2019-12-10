|
|
John W. Eisinger, 66, of Monroe, MI passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday December 7, 2019, at his home. He was born on November 8, 1953, to William and Patricia (Sherbno) Eisinger in Toledo, OH.
John was a graduate of St. Francis de Sales School and continued his education at the University of Toledo, earning his bachelor's degree in Business. On September 10, 1993, he married Blenda (Edmondson) Elliott, sharing 26 wonderful years of marriage. John had a great love of music and sports, especially baseball and football. He will be remembered as a loving and caring husband.
Surviving is his wife, Blenda Eisinger of Monroe; step-children, Vance (Rena) Dudley of Monroe, Mary (Christopher) Mann of Saline, and Heather (Robert) Schiets of Oak Harbor; step-grandchildren, Weston Dudley, Dylan, Dorianne and Madelynn Schiets, and Olivia Mann; brothers, Paul (Michelle) Eisinger of Las Vegas, and Larry (Leann) Eisinger of Maumee.
John was preceded in death by his parents.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to ProMedica Hospice of Monroe.
Published in Monroe News on Dec. 10, 2019