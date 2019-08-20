|
Johnnie William "J.W." Smith, age 78, went home to be with the Lord at 2:02 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family, in his home.
Born May 10, 1941, in Monroe, he is the son of the late Fred and Lucille (Parran) Smith. J.W. graduated from Monroe High School and met Denise Gabriel in 1989. J.W. and Denise joined hands in marriage in 1992. He worked in many capacities during his career with Ford Motor Company, retiring April 30, 1998, as a Crib Attendant. J.W. was a past member of Moose #884 and the Eagles. He enjoyed golfing, bowling, shooting pool and living life on his own terms.
To cherish his memory, J.W. leaves his beloved wife of twenty-seven years, Denise; three daughters: Mellisa (Floyd) England, Laura Cousino and Jennifer Pine; three stepsons: Jason (Shannon) Lewis, Brian (Holly) Lewis and Eric (Jessica) Lewis; one brother, Jerry Smith; four sisters: Jean Wells, Janet Mehki, Joan Ellison, and Linda Smith; seventeen grandchildren: Curtis (Hunter) Lewis, Patrick Lewis, Alexis Lewis, Brian Lewis, Willow Lewis, Christian Hicke, Cole Lewis, and Johan and Bella; fourteen great-grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, Ava Lewis and Weston Wiltse.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Jack and Lannie Smith.
In accordance with JW's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private memorial service will be held. His remains will be interred at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle, at a later date
Memorial contributions in his memory are suggested to the family.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019