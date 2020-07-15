1/1
Johnny William Cole
1928 - 2020
Johnny William Cole was born April 14, 1928, on his parent's farm in New Tazwell, Tennessee. As he grew into his teenage years, Johnny realized farming was not his destiny. When he was seventeen years old, he rode on the back of a Harley Davison, ready to take on the world and ended up in Monroe to live with family. He soon became endeared with the city, so he planted roots and became employed as a crane operator with General Motors. He remained in Monroe and would later raise a family.
Being a fan of the great outdoors, Johnny could regularly be found on his boat and he would never miss an opportunity to cast a line in any one of his favorite fishing holes. He additionally, relished camping in Tennessee with his wife.
Ironically, Johnny could not escape his farming background, as he sported a green thumb, he would plant a prize worthy vegetable garden every year. These gardening skills would yield a plentiful bounty of vegetables as he created a fool proof formula to fertilize and water his garden with love. He happily shared the fruits of his garden for his friends and family to enjoy.
Family was of the utmost importance to Johnny and he cherished the time he spent with his children, his grandchildren as well as their mates.
Johnny William Cole, age 92, passed away on Sunday July 12, 2020, at 7:12 a.m. at ProMedica Monroe Skilled Nursing and Rehab Center.
In addition to his passing, he was preceded by his parents; one brother: Hollis F. Cole; three sisters: Eula J. Keaton, Robie I. Claxton and Opal B. Fletcher and one son in law: David Drouillard.
To cherish his memory, Johnny leaves his wife: LaVon Cole; children: Kim (Dave) Francisco, Terry (Angie) Cole and Renee Drouillard; step children: Pamela (Mike) Sanders, Keith (Jill) Henninger and Robert (Kim) Henninger; twelve grandchildren; fifteen great grandchildren and his baby, his best friend: Noel, a mini poodle.
Friends may gather Thursday July 16, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until the celebration of his life at 4:00 p.m. at Merkle Funeral Service South, 14567 South Dixie Hwy., Monroe (734) 241-7070. Online guests may leave words of comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Ronald McDonald House www.rmhcannarbor.org.

Published in Monroe News on Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Merkle Funeral Service, Inc. - South Monroe
JUL
16
Celebration of Life
04:00 PM
Merkle Funeral Service, Inc. - South Monroe
Funeral services provided by
Merkle Funeral Service, Inc. - South Monroe
14567 South Dixie Highway
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-7070
