Jon "Greg" Charter, age 78, of White Mountain Lake, Ariz., died at Henry Ford Hospital on Aug. 26, 2020, with his loved ones by his side.
He was born Oct. 29, 1941, in Monroe, Mich., and currently lived in White Mountain Lake, Ariz., and Sylmar, Calif.
He went to Dundee schools and served his country in the U.S. Navy. He worked for Tima Mines and Raython for a total 28 years, retiring in 2006.
He is survived by his wife, Trish; daughters Deana Charter and Stacy (Craig) Scharf; and grandson Quincy; a sister; brother; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Bette and Harold Charter; and brother, Rick.
Due to his wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held Oct. 24 at 3457 Bart St., Gilbert, Ariz., from 1 to 4 p.m.
Send condolences to the family; the Wounded Warriors
organization or your favorite charity
; also the Neptune Society worldwide.