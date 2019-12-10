|
Jon Helzer, age 41 of Maybee, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at St. Joseph Mercy Medical Center in Ann Arbor.
Born January 4, 1978 in Monroe, Jon was the son of James and Amy (Witte) Helzer. A 1996 graduate of Monroe High School, Jon was active with the Chess Club while in junior high and high school, and in fact were the State Champions in 1995. He then attended Monroe County Community College. Jon worked as a Computer Technician at Holcim. He enjoyed video games, reading books and playing chess, but his most treasured times were those spent with his family.
Jon leaves to cherish his memory his parents: James and Amy Helzer of Maybee; a sister Bethany (Shawn) Serbin of Miller Place, New York; aunts and uncles: Jane York, Eileen Bogoski, Gary (Winie) Witte, Carole (Gerald) Bogoski, Jill (Tony) Chacon, Shirley (James) West and Nathan Witte; as well as numerous cousins. Sadly he was preceded in death by his grandparents; Charles Witte, Alice Witte-Blum, Richard Blum, Harold Helzer, Margaret Helzer; and three uncles: Peter Bogoski, George Witte and Tom York.
A celebration of Jon's life has been entrusted to the care of the Liedel Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 9061 Raisin St., Maybee. Friends may call Thursday from 2pm until 8pm. The funeral will be Friday. He will lie in state from 10am until the service at 11 am at St. Paul Lutheran Church. Minister Gail Cebelak officiating. Burial will take place in Northside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in honor of Jon may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery Fund.
Published in Monroe News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019