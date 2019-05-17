|
Jonathan "The Rock" Alan Escue, age 34, of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly May 13, 2019, at Promedica Monroe.
Jonathan was born February 12, 1985, in Monroe, MI to Billy and Christine (Fleeman) Escue. He grew up in Monroe and earned his High School Diploma from Monroe High School. Jonathan was a huge fan of monster trucks and tractor pulls, having a fondness for John Deere green. He also enjoyed wrestling, and even impersonated his favorite wrestler, The Rock. Jonathan was known to be a jokester, always loving to smile and make people laugh. He was also known for his loving, generous, and outgoing personality. These traits were exhibited with him being involved with the Special Olympics, particularly track and field and basketball. His generosity will continue after his death, as Jonathan's family has decided to have Jonathan give one more gift to this world, the gift of life. By being an organ donor, Jonathan will continue to live on through others, and will touch countless lives.
To cherish his memory, Jonathan leaves his parents, Christine and Billy Escue; two brothers, Chris (Robin) Escue and Timothy (Tammy) Escue; nephews Andrew Martin, Michael Escue, Garrett Micheaux; nieces Desiree Almario and Kylee Escue; great nephew Ezra Almario.
Jonathan was preceded in death by his grandfather, George Fleeman Jr.
Family and friends may visit from 1-7 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home on Saturday May 18, 2019, where a celebration of Jonathan's life will be held that evening at the conclusion of visitation at 7 p.m. Pastor Roy Southerland will officiate. In accordance with family wishes, cremation will occur following the service.
Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Jonathan's honor are asked to please consider the ISD Special Olympics.
Published in Monroe News on May 17, 2019