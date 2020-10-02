Jonathon Dewayne Porkarski was born in Toledo, Ohio on March 23, 2001. He was the son of Anthony C.R. Porkarski and Christina (Ralph) Porkarski. At just fourteen years of age, Jonathon met the love of his life, HeavenLeigh Beatrice Theiss who was only twelve years old, while attending Erie Mason Schools. The couple would become engaged and had five wonderful years together.
A lifetime Monroe County resident, Jonathon had a loving and kind heart. He appreciated life in all of its forms and was especially diligent when caring for animals. He also loved to help people whenever he could. John enjoyed being outside and fishing was a favorite pastime, but he also loved to play the X-Box with his brother. More than anything in this world, Jonathon, cherished the time he spent with his fiancé, HeavenLeigh. The couple truly was inseparable and their families knew that they were soulmates.
Jonathon Dewayne Porkarski, age 19, of Luna Pier passed away with his love HeavenLeigh on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. John's passing was also preceded by his sister: Chastity Ann Ralph.
To cherish his memory he leaves his loving parents: Anthony C.R. and Christina Porkarski of Luna Pier; his paternal grandparents: Chris and Dana Porkarski of Temperance; maternal grandparents: Kelly and Carolyn Ralph of Luna Pier; paternal great grandmother: Linda Porkarski of LaSalle; maternal great grandmothers: Anna Faye Ralph of Hartford, Kentucky and Myrtle Douglas of Island, Kentucky; three siblings: Jasmine Porkarski, Bella Porkarski, Jeremiah Chio; and Amanda Mae Phillips, his mother's Goddaughter raised as a sister; numerous aunts and uncles and nieces and nephews; and Godparents: Joe and Cindy White, whom he thought of as grandparents.
Friends may gather from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Luna Pier Baptist Church, 4265 Luna Pier Road, Luna Pier, Michigan 48157. A Worship Service Celebrating His and HeavenLeigh's Life will take place at 5:00pm also at the church. Pastor David A. Voss of the Petersburg Lower Light Church will officiate.
In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.