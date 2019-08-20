|
|
Jose L. Hernandez, age 56, of Toledo, OH, passed away on Saturday August 17, 2019.
Jose was born on September 20, 1962 to the late Benjamin and Juana (Rivera) Hernandez in Valle Hermoso, Tamaulipas Mexico. He was one of eight children in the family. He met and married the love of his life, Claudia Calderas on August 11, 1981 in Valle Hermoso, Tamaulipas Mexico. Later on they remarried for the second time on November 15, 1985 in Harlingten, Texas. They spent 38 wonderful years together.
Jose worked for Midtown Pallet and Recycle in Toledo, OH for about 20 years as a forklift driver. He enjoyed working on cars, fishing, watching soap operas, dancing with Claudia, and going to the casino to play the slot machines for fun.
Jose was known for his happy spirit, strong will, and spontaneous personality. His family and especially his grandchildren meant the world to him. He was known to take the kids on vacation on shorthand notice. Every weekend he would bring lots of food over for the family and grandchildren. Jose was loved by all who met him and he will be sorely missed. He had a big heart and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Beloved husband of Claudia Hernandez. Loving father of Luis F. (Dawn Davies) Hernandez and Rosa (Rigo Gomez) Hernandez. Dearest grandfather of Arianna Bunch, Sebastian Davies, Ashton Davies, Brea Hernandez- Davies, Jayden Gomez, Ayari Hernandez, and Anneli Gomez. Dear brother of Rosa Sandoval, Jesus Hernandez, Irma Hernandez, Juan Hernandez, Benjamin Hernandez, and Marisol Hernandez. Preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Santos Hernandez.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday August 21, 2019 from 1-8 PM at Rupp Funeral Home. Jose will lie instate at 12 PM at Rupp Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held at 1 PM. Officiating is Fr. Molina. Burial will take place immediately following at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Donations in honor of Jose are appreciated towards the family.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019