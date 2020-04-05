|
|
Joseph A. Truhn, 70, of Ypsilanti, passed away unexpectedly on March 20, 2020, at home with his loving wife by his side.
He was born on June 1, 1949, in Ypsilanti, Michigan to Joseph and Sylvia Truhn.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Roxanne, his two children Candice (Ryan) Gray and Joseph (Rachel) Truhn, as well as his five grandchildren Alina, Alissa, Emma, Reese and Madison. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sylvia and father, Joseph. Joe retired from Georgia Pacific after 42 years. He loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Joe enjoyed fishing and a good barbeque. He will be greatly missed by all of his family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 5, 2020