Joseph Anthony Volpi was born in Monroe on June 15, 1974. He was the only child born from the union of Joseph Volpi and Peggy Sue (Maiden)-Billock. He attended Monroe High School graduating with the Class of 1992 before continuing his studies at Monroe County Community College. Joe would complete his Bachelor's Degree in Criminal Justice at Eastern Michigan University.
For several years, he would take employment with Federal Mogul. Later, Joe was employed as a Counselor at Boysville. He truly loved this position and the difference he could make in a young man's life. Joe was wise beyond his years and very intelligent. Recently, he had spent countless hours delving into computers and had even learned how to write code.
Joe was quite large in stature, but he was truly just a big teddy bear with a soft heart when it came to serving others. He was known to be honest, a man of his word, and a loyal friend to the end. He had a great sense of humor, wasn't afraid to take risks, and always looked forward to new adventures.
Joe was a man of faith often praying with his mother. He appreciated being outdoors and all the beauty that nature had to offer. Joe enjoyed "lake-life": boating, fishing, bonfires and just being near the water. He loved hunting, snowmobiling, and mud-bogging with his Jeep, an experience that the passenger could never quite forget.
Joe, age 46, of LaSalle passed away unexpectedly at home on Thursday June 18, 2020.
His passing was preceded by his paternal grandparents, Joseph and Arletta Volpi; his maternal great grandparents, James and Gladys Poore; and his step grandfather, William Kanitz.
To cherish his memory, Joe leaves his mother, Peggy Maiden-Billock of North Fort Myers, Florida; his father, Joseph (Helen) of Lambertville; maternal grandfather, Laudy (Carolyn) Maiden of Monroe; his maternal grandmother, Mary Alene Kanitz of North Fort Myers, Florida; three half-siblings, Michael Remnant of Milan, Nicole Marlow (Brian Hall) of Toledo, and Joshua Volpi of Monroe; five nieces and nephews, Katelyn and Kiley Remnant, Lenon and London Marlow, and Emmy and Elliana Hall; and several Godchildren.
Friends may gather from 12:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway (734) 241-7070. A Celebration of His Life will follow at 2:00 p.m. also at Merkle's with Pastor Harold Raines officiating. The family has requested that guests please wear masks and that physical distancing be maintained.
Memorials are suggested to Joe's Family to assist with funeral arrangements or the Alzheimer's Association. Online guests may leave words of comfort and inspiration, share a photo, or make a donation by visiting CROWDFUNDING at www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 23, 2020.