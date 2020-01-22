|
Joseph Benjamin Congioloso, age 83 of Newport, MI passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Tuesday January 21, 2020 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Family and friends are invited to Rupp Funeral Home Friday January 24, 2020 from 2pm to 7pm for visiting hours. Joseph will lie in-state on Saturday January 25, 2020 at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Newport, MI at 11am where mass of the resurrection will follow at 12pm. In accordance to his wishes, cremation will follow the conducted services.
Born June 4, 1936 in Monroe, MI, Joseph was the son of the late Joseph E. and Germaine (Metdepenningen) Congioloso. Joseph was born and raised in Monroe where he later graduated from Catholic Central in 1954. Shortly after high school, Joseph married Shirley Ann Reaume on November 12, 1955 at St. Charles Catholic Church in Newport, MI. They went on to raise a family of their own in the area and celebrated 64 years of marriage together. Joseph was a dedicated father and employee of Michigan Bell Telephone Company where he retired in 1987 as a supervisor with over 30 years of devotement to the company.
Joseph was very active in the community. He was a longtime member and past commodore of Detroit Beach Boat Club and AYC. He was also a member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary and proudly served on the board of Frenchtown Township's Resort Authority and Planning Commision. Through the years, Joseph enjoyed traveling where he was fortunate enough to see many states and explore many foreign countries. Along with traveling, he loved to go boating all over the Great Lakes and woodworking. Above all else, Joseph enjoyed being with his family and creating memories with his loved ones.
To cherish his memory, Joseph leaves his wife of 64 years, Shirley Congioloso; two daughters: Laurie (Chris) Williams of Riley Township, MI and Pam (Edgar) Turner of Temperance, MI. He also leaves four grandchildren: Joel Williams, Andrew Williams, Heidi Turner, and Eddy Turner III; as well as four great-grandchildren: Natalie Williams, Zachary Williams, Claire Williams, and Godrik Rybak.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother in-law: Irving Reaume and a sister in-law: Teresa Reaume.
Memorial contributions in Joseph's honor have been suggested to the .
