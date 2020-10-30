Joseph Edward Seger, 75 yrs, of Monroe, MI, died Monday October 26, 2020, in his home under the care of ProMedica Hospice. Due to COVID-19, all services are private. A celebration of Joseph's life will take place at a later date.
Born January 16, 1945, in Monroe, Mi, Joseph was the son of Joseph Y. and Henrieta (Lavine) Seger. He was a 1963 Monroe Catholic Central Graduate. He married Karen Parker on July 10, 1978, in Toledo, OH. He served in the U.S. Army from September of 1963 until September 1966. He was a roofer for Fred Christians and Sons for 20 years, retiring in 1996. He was a member of St. John's Catholic Church, Monroe, MI, The American Legion Post 514 Lynn C Weeman, VFW Erie, MI, Post, the NRA, Roofers Union Local 134 and loved camping, playing horseshoes, fishing, hunting, tinkering around and spending time with grandchildren.
Survivors include: his wife, Karen; children, Joseph (Stacey) Seger I, Valerie Seger; a step-son, Thomas Saam; siblings, Al (Lynette) Seger, Bob (Judy) Seger, Bill (Diane) Seger, John (Jackie) Seger, Darlene (Rick) Ley, Debbie (Carl) Laura, Patricia (Ken) Salisbury, Mary Seger, Barb Seger; grandchildren, Tiffany (Sean), Katie, Nick, AJ, Jessica, Justin, Joey II, Jacob; 6 great-grandchildren; and special friends Bill and Bob since 1983.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Mike and Rick Seger; and a stepdaughter, Laura Siebarth.
Memorial contributions for Mr. Seger can be made to the family.
To send the family condolences, please go online to www.capaulfuneralhome.com.