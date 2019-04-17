|
Joseph J. Billock of Clermont, Florida, formerly of Monroe passed away March 27, 2019, in his home surrounded by his loving family. Joe was born December 8, 1928, in Newton Falls, Ohio to Joseph and Mary (Shesko) Billock.
A 1946 graduate of Monroe High School, Joe served on the USS Iowa and the USS Bremerton as a Seaman First Class in World War II from 1946-1948. After his service to our country, Joe worked at Kelsey Hayes until 1952 when he worked at Ford Motor Company in Monroe, retiring in 1988 as the assistant plant manager.
Joe married Patricia Stocking in 1948, but she sadly preceded him in death in 1993. In 1995, Joe then married Betty Trkula, who survives.
To cherish his memory, Joe leaves behind his children: Connie Meader (Michael) of Goetzville, MI; Shelly Brown (William) of Allegan, MI; Dennis Billock (Dawn) of Dundee, MI; Derek Trkula (Cindy) of Jacksonville, FL; and Michael Trkula of Jacksonville, FL. Nine grandchildren also share fond memories of Joe: Kristine Moberg (Scott), Brian Nevel (Lisa), Nathaniel Baker (Erina), Elizabeth Phillips (William), Joseph Billock, Jacob Billock, Vanessa Billock and wife (Anissa Fortner), Shane Trkula, and Tyler Trkula. Joe had ten great-grandchildren: Taylor Moberg, Maddison Moberg, Cody Nevel, Emily Nevel, Andrew Baker, Trent Baker, Noah Baker, Mason Baker, Landon Billock and Jace Billock. He is also survived by three sisters: Mary Lou Soncrant (Bob), Judy Ann Krueger (Michael), and Arlene Klerk (Paul).
In addition to Patricia, Joe was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Mary in 2001, his sister Margaret Klock in 2012, and his son Michael Allen in 1974.
Joe enjoyed many activities and belonged to many organizations, including: Monroe First Downers, Canvasback Gun Club, Monroe Boat Club, North Cape Yacht Club, Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the National Rifle Association. Anyone who ever spent time with him knows that Joe loved fishing, boating, swimming, riding his Gold Wing Trike (well into his 80s), and spending time with his family and friends; especially at 4:00 p.m. each day which was his time to enjoy a stiff martini, or two.
Joe was a man of the Catholic faith and attended St. Mary's Church in Monroe, MI and Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, Clermont, FL.
Becker Funeral Home, Clermont, Florida, is assisting the family with cremation services and a graveside memorial will be hosted by Allore Funeral Home, Monroe, MI. Memorial service will take place Saturday, April 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery in the chapel followed by military honors from VFW Post 1138. To share a memory or leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 17, 2019