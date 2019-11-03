|
|
Joseph "Pop Pop" Lucas, Jr., 59, of Monroe, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at ProMedica of Monroe.
Joseph was born February 28, 1960, in Odenton, Maryland to Joseph Dominic Lucas, Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Phelps. He was a Steelworkers Union Member, loved Nascar, going to air shows, football (big Ravens fan) and especially spending time with his grandchildren.
Joseph leaves to cherish his memory his children Jessica (Nathanael) Rumbarger of Monroe and Joseph (Lacey) Lucas III of Monroe; 8 grandchildren Damian, Sydney, Jose, Jaxson, Colton, Ryder, Harley and Laney; 2 nieces, Angie Morral and Chelsea Miller; great niece Jasmine Morral; great nephew Kenny Morral and great great nephew Adriel Morral.
Joseph was preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Mary Lucas, Sr. and 2 sisters, Linda Lucas and Cheryl Lucas Miller.
Memorial Gathering Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 4-8pm at The Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave., Monroe. Memorial Service Tuesday 7pm at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation. To leave an online condolence or share a memory please visit www.allore.com.
Published in Monroe News from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019