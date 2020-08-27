Joseph Michael Liedel was born in Monroe, Michigan, on May 5, 1972. He was the only child born from the union of James Michael Liedel and Cynthia (Trowbridge) Marcero. Joe attended Monroe High School, graduating with the Class of 1990.
Following graduation, Joe took a position at Ford Motor Company working security. He would later assist his stepfather, Jack, and mother, Cynthia, with their business, American Real Estate Appraisal for many years. Joe's true passion in life, however, was that of following in his father's footsteps and being a firefighter.
As a young man, Joe joined the Monroe Charter Township Fire Department as a member of its Fire Explorer program. When he became of age, he proudly joined the ranks as a firefighter, earning the trust and respect of his fellow colleagues. Over the course of his twenty-eight year career, Joe served as a Lieutenant and became a Captain in April of 2019. He selflessly assisted on 10s of 1000s of incidents. Joe even traveled to New York City at Ground Zero following the terrorist attacks with fellow Monroe Township Firefighters to lend a hand.
Joe was well-liked and respected by his peers, even though he had a hard time picking up the tab. He was a true gentleman with a great sense of humor. A military buff, Joe was extremely knowledgeable about American history. He enjoyed target shooting and had participated with Civil War reenactments with his uncle for many years, even traveling to Gettysburg. Joe also had a passion for dogs, never meeting one that he didn't like.
On July 31, 2020, Joseph Michael Liedel, age 48, suffered a brain bleed while responding to an emergency. His neighbor's dog, Margo, found him collapsed in his yard and summoned help. Joe was quickly provided the finest care available, but his injury was too great, and he passed away from complications on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. At his passing, Joe continued to be a hero for others by giving the gift of life as an organ donor.
His passing was preceded by his stepfather, Jack Marcero; paternal grandparents, James and Maggie Liedel; maternal grandmother, Juanita Trowbridge; stepgrandmother, Irene Kipf; and his beloved four-legged companion, a white Westie: Hannah Rose.
To cherish his memory, Joe leaves his parents,James and Arwada Liedel of Monroe and Cynthia Marcero of Dundee; a maternal grandfather, Walter Trowbridge of Monroe; two brothers, Robert Fleemon of Monroe and Michael Fleemon (Beka Scheer) of Portland, Oregon; several aunts, uncles, and cousins, a very special friend, Julie Weaver, with whom Joe often attended worship at Monroe Missionary Baptist Church, and a brotherhood of firefighters.
Friends may gather from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185. A Ceremonial Walk-Through will take place at 11:30 a.m. also at Merkle's on Monday, August 31, 2020, followed by a Worship Service led by Deacon Mike Stewart of St. Mary Parish. Procession will follow to Roselawn Memorial Park in LaSalle. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and Michigan State Mandates, guests will be limited in number and face coverings will be required for entry to the facility.
In lieu of flowers ,memorials are suggested to Tunnel to Towers or the Monroe County Humane Society. Online guests may visit www.merklefs.com.
The Joseph M. Liedel Memorial Fund has been established through the Monroe Charter Township Firefighters Association to assist other firefighters in need.