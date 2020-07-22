Joseph Oscar Fix, age 80, of Maybee, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020.
Joseph (Joe)was born in Monroe, Michigan, on April 4, 1940, to Oscar and Armella (Billmaier) Fix. He attended St Mary Grade School and was a 1958 graduate of Catholic Central High School in Monroe. He went on to graduate from the University of Detroit with a Bachelors of Mechanical Engineering in 1964. He served in the Army Corps of Engineers for his wartime service. His first job was with Meuller Brass in Port Huron for 2 years. He then worked for 25 years as a Mechanical Engineer at U.S Army Tank Auto Command in Warren until he retired in 1992. His design of the tracks for tanks that is still being used by the Army today. He maintained his Engineering license even after his retirement.
Joe married Catherine (Blaser) Fix on June 20, 1964. They had five children.
He became a Lifetime member of the NRA in 1964.
Family history and genealogy was important to him. He created a huge Fix family tree going back to the 1850s in Monroe county when Meinrod Fix and his family came from Germany. The Fix Family initially settled on the land that is now known as Sterling State Park. He consolidated his information with that of Kevin Fix. Joseph made sure to read the obituaries every day in The Monroe News and had the information updated in his version of the tree. He was known for telling many stories of the oral history of the family.
Joseph loved researching, designing, building, and working with his hands. He designed his house in Maybee and did much of the work on it himself. His most recent designs for a future house were "tiny houses." He used welding, woodshop, and machine shop skills to help run both the Fix and Blaser family farms.
Joseph treasured time with his family. He always looked forward to family gatherings where the whole family would come together to celebrate milestones and holidays. His children and grandchildren were his pride and joy. He taught his children and grandchildren the importance of laughter and love, cautiousness in hard life situations, and how to appreciate a little horseplay.
Joe battled and controlled Chronic Fatigue Syndrome for many years.
His hobbies include visiting with friends and family, genealogy, playing Euchre, and sharing his odd sense of humor with anyone close. He shared his love of Western movies and television series with anyone who came to visit. He is remembered as a seeker and sharer of knowledge, funny with many jokes, willing to share his accomplishment with others, and being creative in his workshop.
Joe is survived by his wife of 56 years, Catherine; his five children, Kristina (Gary) Whipple of Elkridge MD, Elizabeth (Duane) Graves of New Lothrop MI, Jennifer (David) Hoover of Grand Ledge MI, Erik (Kim) Fix of White Lake MI, and Barbara (Darrell) Dwyer of Naperville IL, his siblings Leo ( Katherine) Fix of Rapid City MI and Sister Theresa Fix IHM of Westmont IL, and his fifteen grandchildren, Reuben Hoover, Mitchell (Lauren) Graves, Nicholas Graves, Sarah Hoover, Thressay Hoover, Mary Hoover, Jacob Graves, Devon Dwyer, Zachary Graves, Shealon Dwyer, John Hoover, Ashton Dwyer, Beatrice Hoover, Aubrey Fix, and Kaidon Dwyer.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his sister, Grace (Fix) Slezinski; and his brother-in-law, Charles Blaser.
Visitation will be on Thursday July 23, 2020, at Liedel Chapel – Martenson Funeral Home located at 9061 Raisin St. in Maybee from 3-7 p.m. with the rosary at 6 p.m. A funeral service will take place Friday July 24 at Divine Grace Parish, St Joseph Chapel with viewing at 10 a.m. and Mass at 11 a.m. He will be laid to rest immediately following his service at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Maybee.
Immediately following the burial service, everyone is invited to the home of Ed and Judy Blaser located at 9544 Sumpter Rd., Maybee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Joseph can be made to Divine Grace Catholic Church of Maybee or to The American Heart Association
.
For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.