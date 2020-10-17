1/1
Joseph Ruby Arvay
1939 - 2020
Joseph R. Arvay
Jan. 29, 1939-April 15, 2020
Joseph Ruby Arvay, of Newport, MI, went to Heaven on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at the age of 81.
Joseph was born on January 29, 1939, in Erie, MI. His parents were Joseph S. and June Arvay.
He had a twin sister, Betty Kemritz, who went to Heaven on November 24, 1989. Joseph served his country in the U.S. Army Airborne Division. He worked for the Ford Motor Company.
He loved to play baseball, softball, fishing, and shooting trap. He loved to fix things his own way. He always had a car, truck, tractor, or house project to do for himself or anyone in need. His trucks won many awards. He loved his dog, Missy.
He is survived by his loving wife, Patricia M. Arvay, of Newport, MI; son Joseph S. Arvay and daughter-in-law Ilene Arvay of Brighton, CO; daughter Jennifer Brancheau and son-in-law Commander Jeffery D. Brancheau of Chesapeake, VA, and 7 amazing grandchildren, Leah, Mae, Grant and Luke Arvay, Emilee, Nathan, and Grace Brancheau.
A memorial celebration will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Monroe, MI, on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 10 a.m. Friends and family are invited to attend the memorial celebration. The family asks that everyone who attends wear their favorite flannel shirt and ball cap.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com

Published in Monroe News from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
