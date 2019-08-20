|
Joseph "Joey" Sargo, age 52, of Milan passed away peacefully in his home on Saturday, August 17, 2019. His passing was preceded by his sister, Diana Marie Sargo.
Joey was born in Dearborn, Michigan on October 17, 1966. He was one of three children born to Joseph Robert Sargo and Janet May (Gabany) Sargo. Joey graduated from Dundee High School in 1984.
He worked for DTE Energy (Michigan Consolidated Gas Company) as a service technician for over 20 years, retiring in 2010. He loved the outdoors, and was an avid hunter of deer and small game, with a passion for bow hunting. Throughout his life, he also enjoyed snowmobiling and working on cars.
Family was first and foremost to Joey, and he will be remembered by his family as a loving person who would do anything for his friends and family. He had an easy time connecting with people, and his infectious energy and enthusiasm will be greatly missed.
To cherish his memory, Joey leaves his parents; Joseph Robert Sargo and Janet May Sargo of Milan, his sister; Sharon Lee Sargo (Mark) of Knoxville, Tennessee, his niece; Shauna Marie Thirion, of Palm Bay, Florida, along with many other relatives and friends.
Friends may gather from 2:00pm until 8:00pm on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Merkle Funeral Service, Dundee; 297 Tecumseh Street (734) 529-3156. A Celebration of Joey's Life will take place on Friday, August 23, 2019 at noon also at Merkle's with Father Gerry Cupple of St. Gabriel's Parish officiating.
Memorial denotations may be made to the American Diabetes Foundation. Online guests may leave words of comfort and inspiration or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019