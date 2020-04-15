|
|
Joseph Thomas Reichert, age 77, of LaSalle, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family the morning of Monday, April 13, 2020.
Joseph, known as Joe, was born August 12, 1942, in Monroe, MI to the late Wilmer C. and Rose (Black) Poupard. Wilmer was killed in World War II, and Joseph was adopted by Clarence Reichert.
Joe graduated from Monroe High School in 1960, and then Ferris State University in 1962. He worked for Teledyne C.A.E. for 37 years, retiring in 2002. During his time there, he was a proud and active member of the UAW Local 12. He married the love of his life, Merle J. Westlin, on December 19, 1964 in New Hall, CA. She sadly passed away May 26, 2011. The two of them owned and operated Reichert's Nursery from 1978-2011, and Joe continued after Merle's passing until 2016. Not least of Joe's horticultural work was his involvement and support of Detroit's Eastern Market where he shared his love for trees and shrubs with the public on countless weekends.
Joe had a knack for building or fabricating nearly anything, putting the skills of a seasoned craftsman to play at work and home. He enjoyed tinkering and working with his hands to create things both tangible and useful, which was a great source of pride. From the machine shop to the vegetable garden, Joe valued precision, problem solving and seeing the fruits of his labor help other people in meaningful ways.
Joe was always willing to help where needed and a clear moral compass guided him to always do the right thing in his life and decision-making. His sense of duty and dedication meant that whatever the task or commitment he followed through, gave his best and made sure others did the same.
A smile was never far from his face as someone who was quick to make friends and equally quick to create mischief. Jokes and a clever wit were always close at hand, even until the end. Many long-time friends and relatives knew Joe by his childhood nickname, Skip.
In his leisure time, Joe enjoyed cultivating plants for his nursery and personal garden, supporting his favorite sport teams (University of Michigan football and basketball, the Detroit Tigers and the Red Wings), sharing Hungarian family recipes passed from his late mother, collecting coins and listening to music. He was an avid Elvis Presley fan and memorabilia collector.
To cherish his memory, Joe leaves his daughter, Laurie (Jim Hollo) Reichert; two sisters, Rosemary (Harry) Meinhart and Faye (Jim) Vajcner; two grandchildren, Ryan Reichert and Skye McConeghy; two great grandchildren, James Ferree and Joseph Blevins; and loving companion, Nancy Montri.
Along with his wife and parents, Joe was preceded in death by a sister, Susan (Mark) Lajiness.
Due to the current regulations set forth in response to the COVID-19 virus, all services will be private, and a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Erie. Interment will occur at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com. Befitting the slogan of Reichert's Nursery - A home without a tree isn't fit for a dog. - the family requests memorials in Joe's name be made to the Arbor Day Foundation (arborday.org) or the Humane Society of Monroe County (monroehumane.com).
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 15, 2020