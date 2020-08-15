1/1
Joseph Thomas Torzewski
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joseph Thomas Torzewski was born in Wyandotte, Michigan, on December 9, 1962. He was one of nine children born from the union of the late Robert Wallace Torzewski and the late Madonna Anne (Panyard) Torzewski. He attended Wyandotte Schools prior to the family moving to Monroe County where the family would attend St. Charles Catholic Church in Newport.
As a young man he met his soulmate, the former, Nora Patch. In 1984, the couple was married by the Justice of the Peace in Garden City, Kansas. They would be blessed with four children: Joseph, Jacquelyn, Jessica, and Julia. For many years, Joseph worked as a laborer to help provide for his family.
He was known for his laid back, and easy-going personality. Joseph was a great listener and was quite easy to talk to. He was a great chef in the kitchen, just like his father, and he loved preparing delicious meals for his family. He had a giving heart and his love and devotion to his own mother was an example to others.
Joe was also a talented artist, with a steady hand he enjoyed drawing and painting. He was also a "jack of all trades" handy to have around, he could do it all, electrical, drywall, or paint. For several years, the family was blessed to live along the Lakeshore, where Joseph looked forward to celebrating his favorite holiday, the Fourth of July, with an awe-inspiring, fireworks show.
Joseph Thomas Torzewski, age 57, of Detroit passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
In addition to his parents, his passing was preceded by an infant son: Joseph Jr. in 1983; a brother and sister-in-law: Robert (Catherine) and brothers: David and Bruce.
To cherish his memory, he leaves three daughters: Jacquelyn (Wayne) Dieckmann of LaSalle, Jessica Torzewski of Monroe; Julia Torzewski (Corey Green) of Monroe; one sister: Madonna Harger; and four brothers: Mark (Pat), John (Michaelene), Paul, and Peter (Doris); one sister in law: Peggy Torzewski; six grandchildren: Abigail Dieckmann, Shane Michael Rhinehart, Richard Dieckmann, Stanley Laginess, Ava Dieckmann, and Weston Laginess; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may gather from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway, Monroe, Michigan 48161 (734) 241-7070. A Funeral Service will take place at 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Torzewski Family to assist with funeral arrangements. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort, share a photo, or make a donation at CROWDFUNDING by visiting www.merklefs.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
16
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Merkle Funeral Service, Inc. - South Monroe
Send Flowers
AUG
16
Graveside service
04:00 PM
Merkle Funeral Service, Inc. - South Monroe
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Merkle Funeral Service, Inc. - South Monroe
14567 South Dixie Highway
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-7070
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Merkle Funeral Service, Inc. - South Monroe

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved