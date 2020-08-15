Joseph Thomas Torzewski was born in Wyandotte, Michigan, on December 9, 1962. He was one of nine children born from the union of the late Robert Wallace Torzewski and the late Madonna Anne (Panyard) Torzewski. He attended Wyandotte Schools prior to the family moving to Monroe County where the family would attend St. Charles Catholic Church in Newport.
As a young man he met his soulmate, the former, Nora Patch. In 1984, the couple was married by the Justice of the Peace in Garden City, Kansas. They would be blessed with four children: Joseph, Jacquelyn, Jessica, and Julia. For many years, Joseph worked as a laborer to help provide for his family.
He was known for his laid back, and easy-going personality. Joseph was a great listener and was quite easy to talk to. He was a great chef in the kitchen, just like his father, and he loved preparing delicious meals for his family. He had a giving heart and his love and devotion to his own mother was an example to others.
Joe was also a talented artist, with a steady hand he enjoyed drawing and painting. He was also a "jack of all trades" handy to have around, he could do it all, electrical, drywall, or paint. For several years, the family was blessed to live along the Lakeshore, where Joseph looked forward to celebrating his favorite holiday, the Fourth of July, with an awe-inspiring, fireworks show.
Joseph Thomas Torzewski, age 57, of Detroit passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
In addition to his parents, his passing was preceded by an infant son: Joseph Jr. in 1983; a brother and sister-in-law: Robert (Catherine) and brothers: David and Bruce.
To cherish his memory, he leaves three daughters: Jacquelyn (Wayne) Dieckmann of LaSalle, Jessica Torzewski of Monroe; Julia Torzewski (Corey Green) of Monroe; one sister: Madonna Harger; and four brothers: Mark (Pat), John (Michaelene), Paul, and Peter (Doris); one sister in law: Peggy Torzewski; six grandchildren: Abigail Dieckmann, Shane Michael Rhinehart, Richard Dieckmann, Stanley Laginess, Ava Dieckmann, and Weston Laginess; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends may gather from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, South Monroe; 14567 South Dixie Highway, Monroe, Michigan 48161 (734) 241-7070. A Funeral Service will take place at 4:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Torzewski Family to assist with funeral arrangements. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort, share a photo, or make a donation at CROWDFUNDING by visiting www.merklefs.com.