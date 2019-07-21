Home

Pawlak Funeral Home
1640 Smith Road
Temperance, MI 48182
734-850-5000
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Ottawa Lake Sportsmans Club,
9480 Memorial Hwy,
Ottawa Lake,, MI

Joseph Vance


1975 - 2019
Joseph Vance Obituary
Joseph "Joe" Edward Vance, 44, of Toledo, Ohio died Thursday, July 11, 2019. He was born in Ann Arbor, Michange on February 5, 1975 to Daniel Vance and Sherry Klostermeier.
Joe was a diehard fan of the University of Michigan, Dallas Cowboys, Bald Eagles and loved making people smile.
Surviving are his loving fiancé, Gail Adams; daughters, Brittany and Aloha; Jessica Vance; mother, Sherry Klostermeier; brothers, Ed Peacock and David Vance; grandchildren, Skyla, Rayanna, Brayden, Herbert, Cameron, Jordyn and Logan; grandmother, Aloha Hilton and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father.
A memorial gathering at Ottawa Lake Sportsmans Club, 9480 Memorial Hwy, Ottawa Lake, MI 49267 will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 1:00- ?? pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements by the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, Temperance, MI. www.pawlakfuneralhome.com
Published in Monroe News on July 21, 2019
