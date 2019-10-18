|
|
Josephine "Coke" Sue DeFelice, age 83, of Monroe, MI, passed away peacefully Thursday October 17, 2019.
Family and friends are invited to Rupp Funeral Home Sunday October 20, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. for visiting hours. A funeral service will be held at Rupp Funeral Home Monday October 21, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Pastor Larry Detruf officiating. Interment will follow at Northside Cemetery in Maybee, MI.
Born April 18, 1936, in Ida, MI, Josephine was the daughter of the late Arnold and Louise Smith. She attended Ida High School. In 1959, Josephine married Alfred DeFelice. He passed away on January 1, 1994. They spent 34 years of marriage with one another.
Josephine was a longtime homemaker and also worked at Silver Star Bar in Scofield, MI. She was a longtime member of the American Legion Post 514, Post 1138, and Moose Lodge 884. In her spare time, Josephine enjoyed bowling, shooting pool, and playing cards. She was proud of her position at the Silver Star Bar and enjoyed creating memories with the customers.
To cherish her memory, she leaves six sons: David (Deb) Ihrig of Monroe, Rick Ihrig of Maybee, MI, Roland DeFelice of CA, Mario (Nancy) DeFelice of Scofield, MI, and Christopher (Nicole) DeFelice of Ida, MI; two daughters: Linda Hopper of KS and Angela (James) Stiffler of Monroe. Josephine also leaves a grandson she raised, Jason (Angela) Ihrig of TX; along with several other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son: Kenny Ihrig; two brothers: Norm Smith and Thomas Smith; and three sisters: Betty Burns, Nora Johnson, and Miriam McElroy.
Memorial donations have been suggested to ProMedica Hospice.
Online condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019