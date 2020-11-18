Josephine M. Foster, age 91, of Monroe, passed away at 6:44 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born on May 8, 1929, in Hertford, England, Josephine was the daughter of the late Joshua Charles and Margaret E. (Shilling) Ninnim. She met her future husband, Leon E. Foster, an American soldier during World War II. They were wed on June 30, 1945, in Blackpool, England. After the war, she immigrated to the U.S. in 1947 and raised a family consisting of five children. Sadly, her husband Leon preceded her in death on July 4, 1988.
Josephine is survived by three children, Brent (Patti) Foster of Monroe, Kathy (Eric) Butler of Monroe, and Donna (Coop) Sais of Mesa, AZ; 11 grandchildren and several great and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Josephine was also preceded in death by two sons, Brian and David Foster; two brothers, Jeffrey and Peter Ninnim; a sister, Gwen Clinning; and longtime companion and friend, Robert Holtz.
In accordance with Josephine's wishes, no services will be held. Bacarella Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation and burial arrangements at Roselawn Memorial Park.
For anyone wanting to make a memorial donation in her memory, it was Josephine's request to support the Humane Society of Monroe County.
