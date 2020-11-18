1/1
Josephine M. Foster
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine M. Foster, age 91, of Monroe, passed away at 6:44 p.m. Saturday, November 14, 2020, at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital.
Born on May 8, 1929, in Hertford, England, Josephine was the daughter of the late Joshua Charles and Margaret E. (Shilling) Ninnim. She met her future husband, Leon E. Foster, an American soldier during World War II. They were wed on June 30, 1945, in Blackpool, England. After the war, she immigrated to the U.S. in 1947 and raised a family consisting of five children. Sadly, her husband Leon preceded her in death on July 4, 1988.
Josephine is survived by three children, Brent (Patti) Foster of Monroe, Kathy (Eric) Butler of Monroe, and Donna (Coop) Sais of Mesa, AZ; 11 grandchildren and several great and great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Josephine was also preceded in death by two sons, Brian and David Foster; two brothers, Jeffrey and Peter Ninnim; a sister, Gwen Clinning; and longtime companion and friend, Robert Holtz.
In accordance with Josephine's wishes, no services will be held. Bacarella Funeral Home is assisting the family with cremation and burial arrangements at Roselawn Memorial Park.
For anyone wanting to make a memorial donation in her memory, it was Josephine's request to support the Humane Society of Monroe County.
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bacarella Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved