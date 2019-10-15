Monroe News Obituaries
|
Bacarella Funeral Home
1201 S Telegraph Rd
Monroe, MI 48161
(734) 241-4600

Josephine Theresa Pollzzie


1921 - 2019
Josephine Theresa Pollzzie Obituary
Josephine Theresa Pollzzie, age 97, a lifelong resident of Monroe, MI passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was welcomed into Heaven by her husband Ben, parents Tony and Margaret Bacarella, three brothers, Sam, Bill, Joe, a daughter in law; Pam, and a great-grandchild.

Josie was born November 3, 1921, in Monroe. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, with an unforgettable personality and a spirited sense of humor. She made the best pasta and meatballs and apple pie the world has ever known. She loved to sew and crochet, making sure each family member had at least one of her afghans.

She was passionate about listening to music, singing, traveling, and reading. She enjoyed her work at JCPenney and as an aide at Lincoln Elementary in Monroe, retiring in 1987. She volunteered at Mercy Memorial Hospital Gift Shop and was a Precinct Election Inspector in Monroe for many years.

Josie was so proud and involved in the lives of her 16 beloved grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She had a devotion to the Blessed Mother and prayed the rosary daily.

Josie is survived by her six children, Charles Pollzzie, Anthony (Theresa) Pollzzie, Ben (Yvonne) Polizzi, Joe Polizzi, Nina (John) Gaynier, and Margaret (David) Beste; 16 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and a sister in law; Stella Bacarella.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. in the Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, MI, 48161, where the Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. On Thursday, October 17, 2019, she will lie in state at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church from 10:00 a.m. until Mass of the Resurrection celebrating her life at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to a .

Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
