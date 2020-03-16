|
|
Josephine Turner, age 72, of Monroe went home to be with the Lord on Friday, March 13, 2020 at Medilodge of Monroe, with her loving family by her side.
Born April 9, 1947 in Monroe, Josephine was the daughter of the late Orville and Lorraine (Pezzolli) Hyden. Josephine attended Jefferson High School. Josephine met the love of her life at age 14, and later got married to James R. Turner in 1964 in Monroe.
Later, Josephine went on to work for Mercy Memorial Hospital as a housekeeper, where her children often went to work with her. She then medically retired in 1998.
Josephine attended Stewart Road Church of God, along with much of her family. Josephine enjoyed spending all of her spare time with her kids and grandkids, they were her world. She also loved watching Lifetime movies and listening to Christian music.
To cherish her memory, Josephine leaves her loving husband, James of Monroe; her children; Rhonda (Chuck) Parks, James (Angie) Turner Jr., Ronnie Turner, Kimberly (Kevin) Redburn all of Monroe, two sisters, Rebecca Warniment and Lisa Beason of Monroe Ga., cherished grandkids; Heather Parks, Shane Parks, Michael Parks, Chuckie Parks, Chelsea (Kyle) Metz, Stephanie (Jesse) Oyerbides, Little Ronnie Turner, Ryan Turner, Chandler (Paige) Turner, Ashley (Corey) Shumard, Courtney Myers (Nick Adrian), Chloe Redburn, beloved great-grandchildren; Brooks and Wesley Metz, Haleigha Parks, Dominic Smith, Kaitlyn Parks, Mason Turner, Ronnie and Oliver Turner, Noah and Moses O'Leske, Lyric Shumard, Aria and Leon Turner, many nieces and nephews and sister-in-law Patricia Turner.
In addition to her parents, Josephine was preceded in death by her twin sister Marlene Boythe, sisters Jessica Gibson and Debbie Hyden, brothers Ronnie Hyden and Oriville Hyden, grandson Chuckie Parks, and sister-in-law Kathy Roberts.
In accordance with Josephine's wishes, cremation has taken place. Memorial contributions in Josephine's memory are suggested to Stewart Road Church of God, Juvenile Diabetes, or .
Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2020