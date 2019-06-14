Josephine A. Williamson, 91 of Monroe, went home to be with the Lord at 10:25 a.m. Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Medilodge of Monroe with her family by her side.

Born October 26, 1927 in Monroe, she was the daughter of the late Casper and Mary (Connoe) Marchese. Josephine married Robert E. Williamson on November 24, 1947in Sandusky, Ohio. Sadly, he preceded her in death on January 29, 2005. She worked as a housekeeper for more than fifty years for Sack's Furniture, Monroe. Josephine was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church, where she looked forward to attending Mass and playing Bingo.

She enjoyed traveling, especially to Tennessee; shopping; going to casinos and going on trips to Las Vegas.

To cherish her memory, Josephine leaves three children: Donald (Kathy) Marchese of Monroe, Dennis (Judy) Williamson of LaSalle and Doyle (Lillian) Williamson of Monroe; one Brother, Richard Marchese of Monroe; twenty-one grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI, 48161, where services celebrating her life will begin at 2 p.m. Deacon Tracy Esper will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe, Monday, June 17, 2019, at 11 a.m.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.

Online condolences and special memories may be shared with the family by visiting the obituary page at www.bacarellafuneralhome.com. Published in Monroe News on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary