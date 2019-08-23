|
Joshua Lee Ortiz, 24, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.
Josh was born on November 17, 1994 in Little Rock, Arkansas to Robert and Kimberly Ortiz.
He attended the Bedford Public Schools where he graduated in 2013. Josh then continued his studies at the University of Toledo where he was working toward his chemical engineering degree.
Josh enjoyed football, swimming, snowboarding and was state ranked in pole vaulting. He was well liked by everyone and had a smile that would light up a room. Josh loved his family, friends and just about everyone he would meet.
Josh is preceded in death by his grandfather, Gerald Mohler.
Surviving are his loving mother, Kim Ortiz; father, Robert Ortiz; sisters, Katherine and Jennifer Ortiz; grandmother, Penny Mohler; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and other relatives and countless friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd., (at Jackman) Temperance, MI 48182, from 2 - 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held Monday, August 26, 2019, at Compelled Church, 8970 Jackman Road, Temperance, Michigan 48182, where he will lie in state from 10:00 am with services beginning at 11:00 am.
Memorial contributions may be made to PAL, 11225 N. 28th Drive, Suite B102, Phoenix, AZ 85029-5648.
Published in Monroe News from Aug. 23 to Aug. 24, 2019