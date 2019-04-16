|
Joshua Steven Haver, age 33, of Monroe, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 in ProMedica Hospital after a short illness.
Joshua was born January 16, 1986. He attended Monroe High School and graduated in 2004. He attended Grand Valley State University. He was a graduate of the Therapeutic Massage Institute and was a massage therapist in San Diego for several years. He returned to Monroe and worked at the former Education Plus Credit Union.
His hobbies included sketching, painting, pyrography and camping.
Joshua is survived by his parents, Craig and Holly Simon of Monroe, brothers Tim (Jacqueline) Haver of Valparaiso, Indiana, Matthew (Laura) Haver of San Diego, CA, sister Tianna (Justin) Nolan of Rockwood, nephews Cody, Jacob, Adam and niece Katelyn.
He is preceded in death by his father, Steven Haver and grandparents.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Monroe.
Published in Monroe News on Apr. 16, 2019