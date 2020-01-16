|
Joyce A. Crawford, 70 years, of Lambertville, MI passed away on January 11, 2020, in Ebeid Hospice Sylvania, OH. The daughter of Melvin and Dorothy (Johnson) May she was born on December 10, 1949, in Findlay, OH.
Joyce enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting/knitting, reading, horror movies, crime/murder mystery television shows, bike riding and swimming.
Joyce is survived by her husband, Robert R. Crawford Jr.; children, Virginia M. Braden and Robert R. Crawford III; grandchildren, James C. Braden III, Tiffany L. Braden, Christina A. Braden, Savanna R. Crawford, Brandon S. Crawford; great-grandchildren, Makayla J. Braden, Gracelyn A. Braden, Carter J. Braden and Caroline E. Braden; siblings, Susan K. Harbour and Scott A. May. Preceding her in death is her parents and siblings, James L. May and Marilyn M. Tanner
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until Noon in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI. where the memorial service will be held at Noon. Cremation has taken place.
Published in Monroe News on Jan. 16, 2020