Joyce Ann Yensch was born February 18, 1938, in Monroe, Michigan. She was one of three children born from the union of William and Ann (maiden name) Yensch. Joyce married the love of her life, William "Bill" Eby, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maybee, Michigan, on October 28, 1968.
Joyce was known for being a good and decent person. She would do anything for anyone. After her husband passed, Joyce was mostly a "homebody," staying home to tend to her house and to assist her brother with keeping up his home too.
Joyce, her husband, Bill and her brother, Ronnie, liked to plan for weekend getaways. They always said they work hard Monday through Friday to plan a weekend away to unwind and decompress. The trio traveled from places like Toronto, to the Smoky Mountains and to their favorite, the Algona Snow Train in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan. This train is a unique glance of snow adorned scenery and sparking diamonds of ice in Michigan's Upper Peninsula.
Attending local Michigan festivals and fairs was also a popular event for Joyce and her brother, along with the flea markets at the Flat Rock Speedway.
Joyce Ann Eby, age 82, passed away at ProMedica Toledo Hospital, Toledo, Ohio.
In addition to her passing, she is preceded by her husband, William Eby; both of her parents; one brother, Jerry Yensch; nephew, Chris Yensch; and an uncle and aunt, Frank (Alice) Yensch.
To cherish her memory, she leaves one brother, Ronald Yensch; nieces, Rose (Tunney) Standifer; Brian (Lori) Liedel; nephews, Scott Yensch; Robert "Robbie" Yensch; great-nieces: Abigail, Grace and Faith; and godson, Thurlow Brooks.
Family and friends may gather Sunday November 15, 2020, at Merkle Funeral Service, North Monroe; 2442 North Monroe Street Monroe, Michigan 48162 (734) 384-5185 from 2:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with a Rosary at 5:00 p.m. Joyce will lie in state from 10:00 a.m. until the Mass of Resurrection at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Parish, 127 North Monroe Street, Monroe, Michigan, with Father Mark Tibai officiating. Entombment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Monroe.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society www.donate3.cancer.org.