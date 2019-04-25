Joyce died on April 23, 2019, at Bell Fountain Nursing Center in Riverview at the age of 89 years old. Daughter of Ernest and Hazel (Bondy) Blanchett she was born on January 28, 1930. She married Raymond Beaudrie of Rockwood on June 6, 1953, at St. Charles Borromeo in Newport. They spent 62 loving years together. Sadly, Ray preceded her in death May 14, 2014.

Mother of Denise (Dave) Reaume, Beth (L. Glenn) LaDuke, Mark (Debbie) Beaudrie, Renee Carleton, and Scott (Karen Deskovitz) Beaudrie and son-in-law Dan Carleton.Nana of Dana(Phil) Stamper, Aaron (Jennifer) LaDuke, Stephanie Reaume, Stacey Reaume, Ryan (Ashley) Beaudrie, Kyle (Emily) Beaudrie, Evan (Courtney Slatten) Beaudrie, Danielle (Brett) Winegardner, Paige (Andrew) Pulsifer, and great-grandchildren Macy Stamper, Trevor Stamper, William LaDuke, Eli Winegardner, and Clare Winegardner.

Survived by her sister Joan Brooks, brothers Norm (Loretta) Blanchett, Fr. Melvin Blanchette P.S.S., and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brother Thomas Blanchett, brother-in-laws Carl Brooks, Townsend Dodge, Sisters-in-Law Nancy Blanchett and Marcella Dodge

Joyce graduated from St. Mary Academy in 1948 and started work at the Monroe County Courthouse in the Auditors Department for 6 years prior to starting her family.

Joyce enjoyed working as an election worker for the City of Rockwood for 35 years, and "Secretary" for Ray's Barber shop.Joyce attended Mass every day at St. Mary's Annunciation in Rockwood and was active on St. Mary's restoration committee.She loved to travel with Ray down the Mississippi River on cruises, tour old homes in the South and visit churches to see the stained-glass windows.

In the summer she enjoyed planting flowers and working in her yard, fishing on Lake Erie, and in the winter ice skating on Swan Creek. She was a member of two Bunco clubs, watched "Wheel of Fortune" every night and looked forward to visiting with her many friends.

Funeral visitation will be on Friday, April 26th from 1-8 p.m., with Rosary at 3 p.m., at the Ford Chapel- Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 23620 N. Huron River, Rockwood. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 8109 Swan Creek Rd., Newport, on Saturday. Joyce will lie in state from 10-11 a.m. with Mass at 11 a.m. conducted by her brother Fr. Melvin Blanchette P.S.S.

Memorials can be made to St. Mary's Annunciation in Rockwood for the bell renovation or St. Charles Borromeo School fund.

Published in Monroe News on Apr. 25, 2019