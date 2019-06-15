Services Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 (734) 241-4600 Visitation 3:00 PM - 8:00 PM Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 View Map Rosary 6:30 PM Bacarella Funeral Home 1201 S Telegraph Rd Monroe , MI 48161 View Map Lying in State 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM St. Mary Catholic Church Memorial Mass 10:30 AM St. Mary Catholic Church Interment 2:00 PM St. Joseph Cemetery Maybee , MI View Map Joyce Bruck

1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Joyce Arleen (Poupard) Bruck, age 97 of Monroe, passed away peacefully at Wellspring Lutheran Home, Monroe, Michigan, at 5:00 a.m. on June 14, 2019, where she had been since becoming seriously ill in May. Before that she had made her home at Alice Lorraine Care Center, Monroe, Michigan, for four years.

Joyce was born on November 15, 1921, at Providence Hospital to Adeline Poupard. She married George B. Bruck, Sr. of Maybee, Michigan, on October 14, 1939, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Monroe, Michigan. They celebrated their 50th anniversary in 1989. Sadly, George passed away on January 2, 1992.

George and Joyce raised their family on the family farm in Maybee, Michigan. They belonged to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Maybee before moving to Monroe in 1979. Joyce was Past President of the Christian Mothers Society in Maybee and she was involved in all church activities. When moving to Monroe, they joined St. Mary Catholic Church where Joyce was active in the Christian Women Group. She had many friends from Monroe and enjoyed getting together and discussing their lives over coffee and food.

Joyce was employed early in life at the Monroe Hospital until starting her family. She was later employed in 1969 at Kmart in Monroe until retiring in 1984. She was also a member of Frenchtown Senior Citizens.

Surviving are her children: Sons, Thomas J. (Mary Lynn) Bruck, and Hunter (George Jr.) (Connie) Bruck, of Monroe; Daughters, Patricia (Timothy) Blackmore of Maybee, Joanne (Henry) Salenbien and Barbara (Gary Sr.) VanWassehnova, both of Monroe, and Kathleen (Ronald) Bressler of Newport. Mrs. Bruck is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren, with one more due in July.

The family would like to thank the staff of Alice Lorraine Care Center for their great help and care given to Mom and making her feel at "home." Also, the staff of Wellspring Lutheran Home for making Joyce comfortable during her illness.

Family and friends may visit from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Bacarella Funeral Home where the Rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Joyce will lie in state at 9:30 a.m. Monday at St. Mary Catholic Church. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. by the church pastor, Rev. Fr. David Burgard. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Cemetery, Maybee.

Memorial donations are suggested to St. Mary Church, Monroe, or Divine Grace Parish, Maybee.

Published in Monroe News on June 15, 2019