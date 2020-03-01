|
|
Joyce Elaine Waechter, age 77, of South Rockwood, Michigan passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital in Monroe, Michigan.
Born on February 3, 1943 in Monroe, Michigan, she was the daughter of Donald and Adeline (Krause) Ankrum. Joyce and her husband, Roy had just celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary the day before her passing. They were married on February 27, 1965 at St. John's Lutheran Church.
She is survived by her husband, children; Sherry (Joseph) Casper, Shelly (Philip) Winsjansen, and Beth Gondek, her grandchildren; Joseph Casper Jr., Heather (Joseph) Lombardo, Nicholas (Brooklyn) Gondek, Jamie Peters, Danielle (Phil) Savoie, and Candice Winsjansen, great grandchildren; Emma Lombardo, Savannah Peters, plus Abigail Gondek on the way.
Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Bobby, James, and Sandra.
She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Huron Twp. Senior Bowling, Wheels of Time Car Club, St. John's Choir, and the Two Cylinder Club.
Friends may visit Bobcean Funeral Home Flat Rock Chapel on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Instate at St. John's Lutheran Church 28320 Waltz Rd., New Boston Friday 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the St. John's Lutheran Church.
Condolences at www.bobceanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020