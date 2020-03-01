Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home Inc
26307 E Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
(734) 782-2755
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arthur Bobcean Funeral Home Inc
26307 E Huron River Dr
Flat Rock, MI 48134
View Map
Lying in State
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
28320 Waltz Rd.
New Boston, MI
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
28320 Waltz Rd.
New Boston, MI
View Map

Joyce Elaine (Ankrum) Waechter


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce Elaine (Ankrum) Waechter Obituary
Joyce Elaine Waechter, age 77, of South Rockwood, Michigan passed away on Friday, February 28, 2020 at ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital in Monroe, Michigan.

Born on February 3, 1943 in Monroe, Michigan, she was the daughter of Donald and Adeline (Krause) Ankrum. Joyce and her husband, Roy had just celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary the day before her passing. They were married on February 27, 1965 at St. John's Lutheran Church.

She is survived by her husband, children; Sherry (Joseph) Casper, Shelly (Philip) Winsjansen, and Beth Gondek, her grandchildren; Joseph Casper Jr., Heather (Joseph) Lombardo, Nicholas (Brooklyn) Gondek, Jamie Peters, Danielle (Phil) Savoie, and Candice Winsjansen, great grandchildren; Emma Lombardo, Savannah Peters, plus Abigail Gondek on the way.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Bobby, James, and Sandra.

She was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, Huron Twp. Senior Bowling, Wheels of Time Car Club, St. John's Choir, and the Two Cylinder Club.

Friends may visit Bobcean Funeral Home Flat Rock Chapel on Thursday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Instate at St. John's Lutheran Church 28320 Waltz Rd., New Boston Friday 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m.

Contributions in her memory may be made to the St. John's Lutheran Church.

Condolences at www.bobceanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Monroe News from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -