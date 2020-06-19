Joyce Mary (Kelley) Close, age 95, of Monroe, was welcomed into Heaven by her Lord and Savior on June 13, 2020.
She was a devout Catholic her entire life who never missed Mass and loved praying the rosary. She was born on September, 4, 1924, to Viola and James Kelley of Carleton, Michigan. She lost her precious mother when she was 16 years old which devastated her and she never completely recovered from. Joyce worked at St. Mary Academy to pay for her tuition and graduated from there in 1942.
She worked at the Monroe Golf & Country Club and Alcoa in Monroe. When she was laid off, she applied for unemployment and they were so impressed with her; the office manager hired her on the spot! She then worked for State of Michigan Unemployment office for several years.
She married Frank Close on June 2, 1949. Joyce then stayed home to help with the farm where they would raise two children together. Joyce was an incredibly hard worker (born appropriately on Labor Day); and helped with everything on the farm, even helping her husband put on the barn roof. She loved her garden and would have the cellar stocked full of her delicious canned fruits, vegetables, jams and jellies every year. Her homemade pies were the most delicious you could ever eat and she loved giving them away to her friends. She was a beautiful seamstress and made tailored outfits. She worked on the Ash Township Board of Review and also as an election inspector for years. She greatly enjoyed reading, orchestral and church music, sewing, crafts, her flower and vegetable garden, attending mass and most of all her grandchildren's events and family times together.
Joyce had an incredibly kind, generous and loving heart and always helped anyone in need. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be greatly missed and loved forever and always.
She is survived by Frank; her husband of 71 years; a son, Karl (Marchelle) Close; a daughter, Marcia Close; three grandchildren, Alicia (Ryan) Love Schaner of Lowell, Michigan, Amanda (Kyle) Bruck of Monroe and James Love of Monroe; four great-grandchildren, Abby Grace Schaner of Lowell, Michigan; MacKenzie, Mason and Myles Bruck of Monroe; a sister, Mrs. Marion Landoski of Belleville; and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her dad and her beloved mom; her sister; Katy J. McIntyre; and three brothers, Bryce Kelley, James Kelley and Kenneth Kelley.
Friends may gather on Sunday, June 21, from 1:00 until 7:00 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home, 2345 S. Custer Rd., Monroe, 734-241-9300. Joyce will lie in state on Monday, June 22, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. and a Mass of the Resurrection at 11:00 a.m. at Divine Grace Catholic Church, 2996 W. Labo Rd., Carleton, Michigan. Burial will be at St. Patrick's Cemetery in Carleton.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html in memory of Joyce Close.
Online guests and condolences to the family may be made through www.ruppfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Monroe News on Jun. 19, 2020.