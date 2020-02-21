|
|
Joyce M. Goetz, 81, of Milan, died Monday afternoon, February 10, 2020 at Saline Evangelical Home (Arbor Hospice) with her loving family by her side.
She was born on February 23, 1938, in Monroe, Michigan, to Lando and Harriett (Oplinger) Mentel. On May 25, 1957, she married Joseph Francis Goetz at St. John's Catholic Church in Monroe, Michigan, and he survives.
Joyce was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Jaycee's Auxiliary and Milan Seniors for Healthy Living. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother who enjoyed cooking, knitting and crocheting. Spending time with her family was her greatest joy. Joyce also helped her husband deliver the Detroit News after her boys were grown.
Survivors besides her husband include her four sons: Mark (Ann) of Traverse City, Matt (Chris) of Oak Park, IL, Mike (Pam) of Stockbridge, Patrick (Tracy) of Canton, 12 grandchildren, two great granddaughters, a brother, Kenneth (Joanne) Mentel of Monroe, and brother-in-law, Dennis Craine of Hill City, MN.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother and sister-in-law, Donald (Donna) Mentel; and a sister, Helen Craine.
Visitation was at Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home, Milan, on Friday, February 14th, from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. where a rosary was prayed at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial was held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Saturday, February 15th, at 11:00 a.m. where she lied in state from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial followed at Marble Park Cemetery, Milan. Those desiring may make contributions to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. www.ochalekstark.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 21, 2020