Home

POWERED BY

Services
OCHALEK-STARK FUNERAL HOME
218 E. MAIN ST.
Milan, MI 48160
(734) 439-1100

Joyce M. Goetz


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joyce M. Goetz Obituary
Joyce M. Goetz, 81, of Milan, died Monday afternoon, February 10, 2020 at Saline Evangelical Home (Arbor Hospice) with her loving family by her side.

She was born on February 23, 1938, in Monroe, Michigan, to Lando and Harriett (Oplinger) Mentel. On May 25, 1957, she married Joseph Francis Goetz at St. John's Catholic Church in Monroe, Michigan, and he survives.

Joyce was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Jaycee's Auxiliary and Milan Seniors for Healthy Living. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother who enjoyed cooking, knitting and crocheting. Spending time with her family was her greatest joy. Joyce also helped her husband deliver the Detroit News after her boys were grown.

Survivors besides her husband include her four sons: Mark (Ann) of Traverse City, Matt (Chris) of Oak Park, IL, Mike (Pam) of Stockbridge, Patrick (Tracy) of Canton, 12 grandchildren, two great granddaughters, a brother, Kenneth (Joanne) Mentel of Monroe, and brother-in-law, Dennis Craine of Hill City, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a brother and sister-in-law, Donald (Donna) Mentel; and a sister, Helen Craine.

Visitation was at Ochalek-Stark Funeral Home, Milan, on Friday, February 14th, from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. where a rosary was prayed at 7:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial was held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Saturday, February 15th, at 11:00 a.m. where she lied in state from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial followed at Marble Park Cemetery, Milan. Those desiring may make contributions to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. www.ochalekstark.com.
Published in Monroe News on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -