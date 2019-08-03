|
Joyce C. McAlister, age 75, of Monroe, passed away Thursday, August 1, 2019, in her home.
Born June 16, 1944, in Detroit, Joyce was the daughter of Edward and Lily (Shinnman) Patchak. A graduate of Osborne High School in Detroit, she married the love of her life, Derrill McAlister, on October 17, 1964. A dedicated homemaker, Joyce specialized in raising and rehabilitation of birds, volunteering many hours with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources and the Humane Society of Monroe County. She was a past member of the Eagles and was a member of Women of the Moose.
Joyce leaves to cherish her memory, Derrill, her husband of the past 54 years; children: Maureen (Richard) Revels of Monroe and Steven McAlister of Monroe; grandchildren: Heather, Michael, Jason, Randy and Ryan; great grandchildren: Aidan, Carter, Oliver, Gabriel and Zayden; as well as a ½ sister April (Greg) Redbird of Ft. Collins, Colorado. Sadly she was preceded in death by her parents.
A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at the Allore Chapel-Martenson Family of Funeral Homes, 203 E. Elm Ave. Friends may call Sunday from 1pm until 8pm. In accordance with her wishes, cremation will follow.
For more information, to send a floral arrangement or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.allore.com.
