|
|
Juanita Ann Gibson, age 81 of Monroe, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, March 30, 2020 at the Regency Nursing Home in Taylor.
Born May 28, 1938 in Laurinburg, NC, from the union of Frank and Mamie (Deaton) McKenzie. Juanita was one of five children in her family. Later on she met the love of her life, Thomas "Bill" Gibson. They were married on January 9, 1954. They spent over 66 wonderful years together.
Juanita was a loving homemaker and raised her five children. She was known for having a spotless house, that one could eat off the floor. Juanita was very active in her churches. She was a long time member at Denver Baptist Church located in Denver, NC. She then became a member at the Monroe Baptist Church in Michigan. Juanita was in the choir and enjoyed singing the old church hymns.
Most importantly, she loved to be around her family. Going to the big extended family gatherings and spending quality time with them. Juanita was loved by all who met her, and she will be sorely missed. She had a huge heart and was always ready to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.
Beloved wife of Bill Gibson. Loving mother of Shirley (Ed) Massey of Seward, AK; Rita (Kirk) Wasilewski of New Boston; Charles Gibson of Taylor; Michael (Tina) Gibson of Taylor; and Jeffrey (Cheri) Gibson of Hubbard Lake. Dearest grandmother of Larry, Chrystal, Anthony, Emily, David, John, and Marissa. Great-grandmother of Lillian, Amiya, Ethan, Kasey, Olesia, DJ, Cory, Jacksyn, and Brooklyn.
Proceeded in death by her parents: Frank and Mamie McKenzie, and four siblings.
Funeral services for Juanita will be private with burial at Bedford Memorial Cemetery in Temperance.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in honor of Juanita are suggested to The . https:www.alz.org/.
Published in Monroe News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020