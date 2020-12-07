Juanita Barnes, age 88 of Ida, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family the morning of Saturday December 5, 2020.

Juanita was born October 8, 1932 in Monroe, MI to the late Claude and Arletta (Leach) Brown. On May 17, 1952 Juanita married the love of her life, Damon Barnes, in LaFollette, TN. The two of them would go on to spend 68 loving years together before Damon's passing on September 1, 2020.

Juanita worked 20 years as a School Bus Driver at the ISD, retiring in 1992. She took great pride in her responsibilities for the kids. Juanita was a member and past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, as well as a member of the Women's Auxiliary at VFW Post 514. She loved gardening, canning, trips to the casino, and especially travel. Above all else, Juanita loved spending time with family and friends.

To cherish her memory, Juanita leaves her two children: Ramon (Larae) Barnes of Petersburg MI and Janice (Jon) Elliott of Ida, MI; two brothers: Cletus Brown and Claude (Mary) Brown Jr.; and two grandchildren: Ron and Melissa Elliott.

Family and friends are welcome to visit on Wednesday December 9, 2020 from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Rupp Funeral Home, where a service celebrating Juanita's life will be held on Thursday December 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. Rev. John Piippo will officiate. Burial will immediately follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, LaSalle.

Along with her parents and husband, Juanita is preceded in death by four sisters: Oneida Baker, Bonnie Hubbard, Sally Jones, and Barbara Rudbal; brother, Charles Brown; and granddaughter, Amanda Elliott.

Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution in Juanita's honor are asked to please consider the Women's Auxiliary at VFW Post 514.

