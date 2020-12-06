Juanita Elsie St. Bernard, age 84 of Monroe, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Fountain View of Monroe.
She was born in Monroe to the late Amon and Vergie (Patton) Welch on December 28, 1935. Juanita married her first husband Arlie Patterson. They got married May 29, 1954 in Monroe. Years later, Juanita met and married the love of her life, Darwin "Red" St. Bernard, on May 16, 1975. They spent 17 wonderful years together until Red's passing in 1992.
Juanita worked at Mercy Memorial Hospital for 15 years as a nurses aide. She then had a long career at Ford Motor Company in Monroe as a production worker for 28 years before retiring in 2000. In her time at Ford, Juanita was a proud member of UAW Local 723. In her retirement, Juanita enjoyed working at Monterey Pines General Store
Juanita was a long-time attendee of Stewart Road Christian Ministries. She was also a member of Sandy Pines Wilderness in Hopkins, MI for 30 years.
Beloved mother of Shelly Patterson of Toledo, OH. Step mother of Steve St. Bernard and Rich St. Bernard. Loving grandmother of Justin Tomkinson of LaSalle and Shayla Tomkinson of Toledo. Dearest great grandmother of Taelor Killingback (Weisenstein) of Taylor, Jordan Killingback of Monroe, and Elsie Espinosa of Toledo. Great-great grandmother of Bentley and Kash Weisenstein of Taylor. Dear sister of Jeanette Patterson of LaSalle and Eunice Shock of Monroe.
Preceded in death by husband; Red St. Bernard, daughter; Debbie Killingback, grandson; Sean Killingback, parents; Amon and Vergie Welch, siblings; Richard "Dick" Welch, Kenneth Welch, and Beulah Reed, and two infant siblings who passed away shortly after birth.
Family and friends are invited to a visitation Monday, December 7, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. There will be a funeral service on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Rupp Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Officiating is Keith Hawes. Burial will take place at Roselawn Memorial Park. Following the burial, a wake will take place at Stewart Road Church of God.
