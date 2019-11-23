|
|
Life begins at birth. Juanita was the child of Verlin and Aslee Goins and was born on October 15, 1926, in Lafollette Tennessee. She was the fourth oldest child and ended up having 12 brothers and sisters.
Living through the world stages of depression and poverty, Juanita had to find ways to keep herself going. She came to Michigan where she attended Lincoln school and met John E. Hopkins.
John and Juanita were married in Monroe Michigan on March 17, 1945, and worked hand in hand for 59 years in such business as Hopkins Cleaners & Taylors, Hopkins Realty Company and Hopkins Tax Service.
Working with her in-laws Jasper and Charlotte Hopkins until 1964 when they bought Hopkins Realty and Tax Service. John died November 3, 2004, but Juanita kept the business running which is still going strong today as Hopkins Tax Service, Juanita was an excellent Bookkeeper, Real Estate Broker and Tax Preparer and her clients loved her. She was highly intelligent, with a sweet disposition but, the rule was each person she dealt with had to be totally satisfied as though they were her only client.
Juanita believed in God although she had little time to attend church. The bible was read and the ways of the lord was learned by her and John together. She was baptized by her daughter. When going to church she dressed beautiful. She was a high class women and not afraid to show it. Juanita took great pride in herself always wanting to look her best. Getting her hair done weekly at Nancy's Beauty Salon was normal and continued right up to the very end of her life.
Her hobbies included cooking. She loved to cook large full meals for her brothers and sisters. Homemade noodles were one of her specialties. Desserts had to be included along with snacks while they played cards. Juanita loved to play card especially if she won to her brother Jay. She truly loved all of her brothers and sisters and spending time with them even if they just stopped in her office to chat. Bingo was something she always enjoyed going to with her sister in-law Lee Hopkins and friend Barb and sisters Donna Mae and Evelyn. She again liked it best when she won but it was relaxing to her and this was fun. She loved to go shopping, especially for other people. She had a special talent that she just knew what to buy for each person. It made her happy to give gifts, so Christmas was always a big event in her life. Grandchildren got gifts such as fire trucks you ride on and jackets or sweaters.
She tried to please each, and every child and they were each special to her. She remembered things they had said to her like if she had rollers in her hair it's going to get me. Her grandsons being strong and tall were loving and caring to her. She was very proud of all them and loved them very much. Some of the grandchildren call her (GEE) instead of grandma which is a nick name given to her by a grandchild. No challenge was going to stop her and this quality showed in everything she did. When her granddaughters got into pageants and TV Commercials, she supported them being sure they had what was needed to win. Juanita was a fighter with never a thought of giving up.
Juanita was a beautiful woman inside and out. She is thought of by all as a fine contribution to this world, and as life must go on, it can be said without hesitation she will be sadly missed. Her daughters Charlotte, Sandy and Janice along with her sons in law Howard and Ray took care of her until the very end for over 13 years. The love shown to her will never be forgotten and if she was here, she would say family, I will see you on the other side when we meet again.
Juanita is survived by three loving children; Charlotte (Howard) Roberts, Sandra (Raymond) Bajor, and Janice Bergmooser, ten cherished grandchildren; Tammy Raymond, Kim (Vince) Drouillard, Leeann (Jim) Mackin, Heidi (Jason) Bajor, John (Lacie) Bergmooser, William (Jesse) Bergmooser, Joseph (Stacie) Bergmooser, Howard (Maria) Roberts, Jr. Scott Roberts, and Krystyn (Bryon) Spare, 20 treasured great grandchildren, nine precious great great grandchildren, eight siblings; Norma Swanson of Torrance, CA, Evelyn Monaghan of Lambertville, Betty Webb of Monroe, Mary Ellen Rippy of Springville, CA, Gerald (Pamela) Goins of Torrance, CA, Kenneth (Shari) Goins of Merced, CA, Jay (Helen) Goins of Toledo, and Bobby Joe (Judy) Goins of Temperance.
In addition to her husband of 59 years, and her parents, Juanita was preceded in death by three grandsons; David, Steven, and Charles Bergmooser, a son in law; David Bergmooser, and four siblings; Homer, Grace, Willeane, and Donna Mae.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 2-7 p.m. at the Bacarella Funeral Home, 1201 S. Telegraph Rd., Monroe, MI, 48161 where on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, funeral services celebrating her life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Her nephew, Rev. Bernard Christy pastor of Harmony Baptist Church in Tallmadge, OH will officiate. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park.
Published in Monroe News on Nov. 23, 2019