Juanita Irene Irby (Baisden), 73 yrs, of Petersburg, MI, died Saturday September 7, 2019, in St. Joseph Mercy Hospital, Ypsilanti, MI. Friends may call at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI, Friday September 13, 2019, from 2-8 PM. Services will be Saturday September 14, 2019, at 11 AM at the Capaul Funeral Home, Ida, MI. Pastor Bradley Withrow will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery, Petersburg, MI.
Born April 11, 1946, in Monroe, MI. Juanita was the daughter of James and Linnie (Frazier) Baisden. She was a 1964 Ida High School Graduate. She married William E. Irby on November 19, 1966 in Dundee, MI. She was a data program operator for the State of Michigan Hospital for 28 yrs, retiring in 2002.
She previously worked for Forensic Center for Psychology in Ypsilanti, MI. She loved old cars especially their 1965 Ford Mustang, shopping with her daughter, Tammy, camping, fishing, the outdoors, spending February in Florida and spoiling her grandchildren.
Survivors include: her husband of 52 yrs, William; children, Christopher (Carri), William J. (Crystal), Tammy (William) Falk; a brother, James (Ellen) Baisden; sisters, Jean (Don) Ingall, Mary (John) Heisler and grandchildren, Christopher, Jonathon, Kyle, Zachary, Anthony, Bryce, Brent and Scott. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Memorial contributions can be made to: The American Diabetes Association or the .
Published in Monroe News on Sept. 11, 2019